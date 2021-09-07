Barker club hosts the Riding Lions    

BARKER — At its opening meeting for the year, Barker Lions Club hosted the president and vice president of the newly established Riding Lions Club.
Lions Sam and Kim Mattina shared the story about their club and their upcoming fundraiser for Mercy Flight. This specialty club has members from across Western New York. All of the members are motorcycle riders.
In December 2020, there was a Zoom meeting for people interested in Lions and motorcycles. Within two weeks, there were enough people involved to reach charter strength of 20 members. Today, the club has 41 members.
In addition to traditional dinner meetings, the members ride together. Most were not exposed to Lions International beforehand and they're enjoying helping the community while doing something they love.
Riding Lions Club is hosting a dice run for Mercy Flight on Sept. 18. The ride will begin at Mercy Flight headquarters in Orchard Park, commence to Fort Niagara and end at the American Legion hall in Wheatfield. At each location, riders will toss dice for a score that is tallied at the end. In addition, there will be a basket raffle at the American Legion hall. Food trucks will add to the festivities there. For more information about this club and the fundraiser, check the club's website: wnylions.org/Ride.
Barker Lions Club is prepping chicken dinners for the annual Somerset Old Fashioned Farm Festival at Babcock House, Lake Road, on Sept. 18. Its other upcoming projects include Halloween Trunk-or-Treat at the Lions building and the annual cheese sale.
Barker Lions Club meetings are held once a month, at 7 p.m. on the first Wednesday and each meeting includes dinner and a speaker. For more information about the club and its projects, go to: www.BarkerLions.org. To become involved in a project, speak at a meeting or be a guest at a meeting, call 778-7001 or email Roar@BarkerLions.org.
