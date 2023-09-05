The Barker Community Band closed out its 40th summer concert season Aug. 26 with a performance in Lyndonville.
During the concert, most tenured band members were recognized with certificates: Marcia Frost of Barker and Bill Wilson of Albion, 40 years, and Patty Riexinger of Gasport, 39 years.
In addition to weekly concerts in Lyndonville, the band played nine concerts at area churches, the Niagara County Fair and several town festivals.
“We enjoyed our summer college musicians who play with us when they are home for the summer,” Frost said.
Barker Community Band was started in 1983 by the late Amrom Chodos, head of the band program at Barker High School. An article in the Lockport Union-Sun and Journal noting the band’s 30th year states Chodos had thought for a long time there ought to be a community band in Barker. He put the word out for musicians and the response was overwhelming.
Frost’s husband Bob, who plays percussion, has been a member for 25 years.
“The support we receive here relieves all the stress and anxiety of performing,” Frost said. “I love the challenge and feel it’s my creative outlet, as well as an opportunity to serve my Barker community and others nearby. Our audiences are appreciative, which keeps me and all of our members coming back.”
Over the years the band has performed at nursing homes, churches, the Niagara County Fair, the Relay for Life, parades and civic events.
The band continues to be the subject of an adult continuing education class at Barker Center School. This allows the members access to music, instruments, stands, chairs and transportation to performances and rehearsals.
A highlight of their year is performing the “Armed Forces Salute,” a medley of anthems from all branches of the military, at the Soldiers’ Monument in Somerset on Memorial Day.
Members of the band come from Barker, Albion, Medina, Lyndonville, Newfane and Lockport. New members are always welcome.
The band’s director, Cindy Schmidt, has been on leave. Co-conductor is Kevin Hauser.
