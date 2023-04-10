The Barker Community Band’s 2023 performance series kicks off April 24 with a 7 p.m. performance at Briarwood Manor, 1001 Lincoln Ave., Lockport.
The band, now in its 40th year, is composed of musicians aged 11 to 80 years old from the Barker, Lockport, Newfane, Gasport, Medina, Lyndonville and Albion areas. New members, “rusty” or otherwise, are welcome. Rehearsals are held every Monday evening at Barker Central School. For more information call Marcia at 716-946-1371.
This is the remainder of the Barker Community Band’s 2023 schedule:
10 a.m. May 29, Memorial Day celebration at Town of Somerset Park;
7 p.m. June 26, Yates Community Library, Lyndonville;
2 to 4 p.m. July 2, the Olcott gazebo on Main Street near Carousel Park;
7 p.m. July 10, Hartland United Methodist Church, Gasport;
1 to 3 p.m. July 23, Somerset bicentennial celebration at Faith United Methodist Church;
7 p.m. July 31, Exley United Methodist Church, Wilson;
11 a.m. to noon Aug. 5, Niagara County Fair, Lockport;
7 p.m. Aug. 14, Warrens Corners United Methodist Church, Lockport;
Sept. 17, time TBD, Somerset Farm Festival at the Cobblestone Museum, Appleton.
