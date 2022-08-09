BARKER — After several decades, the Corn Festival is making its return to the village of Barker on Saturday. Festival co-organizer Steve Horning, president of Barker Fire Department, says he was a kid the last time Barker had a Corn Festival and he’s happy that the fire department is involved again as it was so many years ago.
“Some folks within the community wanted to start it again,” Horning said. “It was originally going to just be in the village park, but they came to us and asked if we can use (BFD) facilities for part of it.”
The festival is sponsored by local corn growers including Gasport-based Harris Farms. Activities are lined up throughout the day, including a 5K run and walk at 9 a.m. at the village park. Also on the schedule: A noontime performance by the Barker Community Band and a 2 p.m. performance by the band Dark Road Duo.
During the day, Niagara Farm Bureau is serving roasted corn and the local Youth Baseball and Softball organization will man the grills for burgers and hot dogs.
Games for youths and adults include tug-of-war, Kan Jam and cornhole. There’ll be a dunk tank, a bounce house, a face painter, and a magic act by Patrick the Magician.
Barker Fire Department is hosting events from 5 p.m. onward, including Bike Night, lawn games and a performance by a local rock band. Food trucks on site are The Taco Place, and Parker’s Pit; and several local brews will be available for purchase at a beer, wine and cider tent.
Horning said he’s looking forward to the festival because it’s bringing back an old staple of Barker culture while simultaneously giving BFD an opportunity to fundraise, which it hasn’t been able to do effectively since the onset of the Covid pandemic.
“It’s one of the first fundraisers we’ve done since Covid,” Horning said. “We haven’t done too many fundraisers due to supplies, and the discomfort of doing them during the pandemic.”
Horning hopes the fire department will be able to attract new members as well, since membership is currently down.
“We’re hoping that some folks might come fill out an application to become a member,” he said. “We’ll have applications out there at the event if anyone wants to sign up.”
