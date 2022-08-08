Genevieve Harris of Appleton is the first recipient of Niagara Pride, Inc.'s Jean Hopkins Memorial Scholarship.
According to Niagara Pride president Ronald Piaseczny, Harris was selected based on her commitment and dedication to the LGBTQ+ community, through her actions of creating a GSA at Barker High School despite the obstacles posed by a global pandemic. Harris also worked to educate others in her community about LGBTQ+ terminology through the creation of display cases at her school.
Harris will attend Alfred State College in the fall to pursue a degree in radiology technology.
The $500 annual Hopkins scholarship "is so much more to me than just another scholarship. It’s proof that my efforts are making a difference, and that kids like me can have success in all that they do,” Harris said. “[This is an] incredible honor that my founding of the GSA, and therefore the club as a whole, has received…it not only means a lot to me, but to every queer kid in Barker who has struggled with acceptance.”
The scholarship is named for the late Jean Hopkins, a lifelong Niagara Falls resident and advocate for the LGBTQ+ community who helped form Niagara Pride Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.