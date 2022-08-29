With a pencil drawing of her grandfather as a soldier in Vietnam, Emma McGrath of Barker placed fourth in New York state in the National VFW Auxiliary's 2021-2022 "Young Americans" creative patriotic art contest.
McGrath is a 2022 graduate of Barker High School. Her artwork, "Thousand Yards 'Til Home," pays homage to the wartime military service of her grandfather, Paul Franke of Barker.
This was the accompanying description of her contest entry: "My piece speaks to the experiences and hardships that our soldiers bear. We often think of the soldiers who have not returned home, but even those who return physically may never truly be home again in their minds. Their experiences forever will remain a part of them, and shape their lives more than we could ever imagine. The distant look in a soldier's eye, the stare that lasts a thousands yards, and the set of their shoulders hints at their bravery and the sacrifices they have made. These soldiers may not consider themselves to be heroes, but those of us who have heard their stories and know of their selfless bravery would insist otherwise."
McGrath entered the contest through the Lockport-based VFW Post 2535 Auxiliary.
She is now attending Niagara University.
