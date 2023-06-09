Barker Lions Club has sponsored the Barker Boy Scouts since 1947. One of their traditions is a joint annual meeting of the two groups.
Scoutmaster Dan Heidemann gave a brief history of scouts and its origins. Emphasizing the Boy Scouts Motto, Be Prepared, he regaled the group with the story of last summer’s canoe trip.
It was the second time Heidemann had participated in the adventure, and the first time he ran the entire trip. He explained the preparation for it, then gave a day by day recounting of the water adventures, the portage, the food and the insects.
After explaining the Rose (good parts), Bud (learning) and thorn (challenge) concept, he asked each scout to tell the group their rose and thorn. The roses included the vistas, the time on the water and the camaraderie. The thorns centered on the rain and the bugs.
Barker Lions Club president Dale Corwin recognized three young people for their special efforts helping the Lions during the past year. Lily Ecker, Landon Wakefield and Ben Wakefield each received a certificate of appreciation and a standing ovation.
During the summer, Barker Lions Club will be putting on numerous chicken barbecue dinners. The next one, on July 23, is a part of the Somerset Bicentennial celebration. Advance tickets are available at the town hall, the Winery at Marjim Manor and from any Lions Club member. They can also be reserved by emailing Roar@BarkerLions.org or calling 585-480-5437.
