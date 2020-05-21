BARKER — Barker Lions Club is hosting a barbecued-chicken dinner sale on Sunday. A meal consists of a half chicken, green beans, salt potatoes, a roll and butter and a gourmet cookie. The cost is $10 in advance and $11 at the door. For advance tickets, call Lion Margo Sue Bittner at 778-7001 or email Roar@BarkerLions.org.
Dinners ordered in advance will be ready for pickup at the Barker Lions building, Main Street, at 11 a.m. Sunday. Social distancing standards are in effect.
Sale proceeds are earmarked for the club's local outreach programs, which include the grant of eyeglasses and hearing aids to community members with financial need, installation of wheelchair lifts and a loan closet for neighbors with health challenges.
