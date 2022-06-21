APPLETON — More than 100 people gathered at Niagara Shores Campground to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Barker Lions Club on June 17. Guided by the theme "From the Past Into the Future," guests enjoyed a PowerPoint presentation of pictures from throughout the years: scenes from chicken barbecues, corn fests, Halloween, monthly meetings, wheelchair ramp and lift installations and many other events.
Lion Vice President Philip Russell was toastmaster for the evening. He recognized a number of club members including legacy members, past presidents and various guests. Alex Quinn representing state Sen. Rob Ortt, state Assembly Member Mike Norris and Somerset Town Supervisor Jeff Dewart all presented resolutions recognizing the Lions' work in the community. That was followed by a synopsis of the club’s history by Secretary Margo Sue Bittner.
During the award presentations, a number of Lions were recognized for their efforts. The Lion of the Year and Distinguished Lion awards were given to two members who aided the club in many ways during the past year: Past President Kevin Bittner and board member Scott Reiner.
Life membership may be given to a Lion who has maintained active membership for at least 20 years or at least 15 years if the member has reached the age of 70. It can only be given upon a vote by the Lions International Board of Directors approving the status. Lion Past President Matt Costello and Lion Past President Art Harris were honored with life memberships.
The Robert J. Uplinger Award, established in 1993, honors Lions and non-Lions or organizations who perform exemplary service to a club, district or community. The honorees possess the highest examples of Lionistic characteristics, ideals, purpose and service. The award cannot be purchased by an individual; it must be presented as a recognition of the recipient’s service. Past President Jim Dickinson was recognized for his work with the Barker Lions Club, service on various Somerset committees, leadership with various food production organizations and the Medina Railroad Museum. Jim Cantella, a retired teacher from Barker Central School, was recognized for his years encouraging students as a coach, mentor and Boy Scout leader.
The Melvin Jones Award, named after the founder of Lions Clubs International, is given to those Lions who demonstrate the highest ideals of Lionism. The award can only be given to individuals, who receive a pin, plaque and commemorative letter. Past President Chris Czelusta was honored with this award.
At the end of the awards ceremony, District Governor Spencer Vail inducted the club's new officers. They are: Lion tamer, Tina Linderman; tail twister, Salvador Pagan-Roman; membership chair and committee, Scott Reiner, Tom Ware and Chris Czelusta; one-year board members, Kurt Lutz and Karen Corwin; two-year board members, Tom Mallon and Tom Harris; treasurer, Jim Bittner; secretary, Margo Sue Bittner; third vice president, Wayne Rider; second vice president, Abe Sullivan; first vice president, Phil Russell; president, Dale Corwin; and past president, Scott Ecker.
