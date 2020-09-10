BARKER — The Barker Lions Club will host a barbecued chicken dinner sale on Sept. 19. Dinners will be ready for pickup at 11 a.m. at the Barker Lions building on Main Street; dinners sold in advance will be held until 1 p.m. Dessert is a locally grown, fresh picked apple. Dinner tickets are $10 in advance and $11 at the door; to get them in advance, call Margo at 778-7001 or email Roar@BarkerLions.org.
Barker Lions chicken dinner sale slated
