Barker Lions Club entering its 75th year

Barker Lions Club is going into its 75th year. Officially chartered on Feb. 4, 1947, the club's current membership will take a look back at its history throughout the upcoming program year.
In 1947, Lions was a businessmen’s organization. It listed its objectives as: To create and foster a spirit of understanding among the peoples of the world; to promote the principles of good government and good citizenship; to take an active interest in the civic, cultural, social and moral welfare of the community; to unite the clubs in the bonds of friendship, good fellowship and mutual understanding; to provide a forum for open discussion of all matters of public interest — provided, however, that partisan politics and sectarian religion shall not be debated by club members; to encourage service-minded men to serve their community without personal financial reward; and to encourage efficiency and promote high ethical standards in commerce, industry, professions, public works and private endeavors.
In addition, Lions were known as Helen Keller’s Knights of Blind. Based on Keller's speech at a convention, the Lions' main cause became preventing blindness and helping those who were coping with blindness.
The Barker club, sponsored by Newfane Lions Club, started meeting in the Barker High School cafeteria. Thirty-three charter members and guests gathered on Feb. 14, 1947, to being the organizational process. They elected officers, set a charter date and spent time learning about the new organization. The cost of dinner was $1 per person. Dues were set at $10 per year, with $4.50 per member going to Lions International and $1 going to the New York state organization.
The charter members included men from many occupations and various locations throughout the area of the Barker school district. There were many in various aspects of agriculture, along with a doctor, a dentist, the school principal, clergy, and various other business owners. Glenn Nellist from the Barker Chemical Company was elected president, William Sullivan secretary/treasurer, Lon McAdam II, Leo Dutcher and Merritt White vice presidents, Donald Eick - Lion Tamer and J.L. Dickenson - Tail Twister.
In their first year, the group looked at many social issues. They adopted resolutions concerning the placement of signs on Route 104 to direct people to Barker, getting better electrical and telephone service and weighing in on how the state determined the equalization rate for school taxes.
In addition, the group decided on three programs that continue until this day. First, they took over sponsorship of the Barker Boy Scouts. Next, they established a college scholarship for a graduating senior; the minutes reflect a fundraising effort to gather $200 for a deserving student. Finally, they created the Halloween party for students. For that first year, a parade was held from the Post Office to Quaker Road to the school. Lions served cider and donuts. The students were divided into groups by age for a costume parade and contest. This was followed by a movie in the auditorium. Once the students left for the evening, the Lions held a dance for the adults.
In the early years, Barker Lions arranged for an eye doctor to visit the school, started holding Ladies Nights, and decided to meet every other Tuesday evening. Depending on the time of year, they met either in Bernickers Restaurant or at Barker Central School.
It is fun to note that singing was to be included in every meeting, especially Lions songs, and that the Secretary and Treasurer were paid $25 a year for the time spent doing their duties.
Are you a community member who has been touched by the Barker Lions? We’d love to hear your story. Contact us at Roar@BarkerLions.org or 716-778-7001.
