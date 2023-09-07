Barker Lions Club’s first dinner meeting of the new program year was held on Wednesday. The speaker was Lion John Diggs of Akron, chair of the Avenue of Flags project.
Avenue of Flags provides members of the community with a flag on a flagpole on five national holidays: Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Labor Day and Veterans Day. Lions provide this service for an annual fee. Flags are placed from dawn to dusk. The Akron program has grown from 500 flags to more than 800. They club anticipates reaching 1,000 soon.
How do they get that many flags out and back so quickly? Other groups provide the legwork. In return, the groups receive a share of the fee. Boy Scouts, school groups, churches and other service organizations all participate.
After hearing Diggs’ presentation, Barker Lions decided to discuss the concept at their next board meeting. If any members of the community would be interested in participating, email Roar@BarkerLions.org or call 585-480-5437.
Upcoming projects were also discussed:
— On Sept. 17, the club is doing a chicken barbecue during the Old Fashioned Farm Festival at the Babcock house. Dinners are $15 each. To guarantee your dinner, it is suggested you get tickets in advance.
— The club’s annual cheese sale has started. New on the order form are “cracker slices,” trays of pre-sliced cheese to make your event easier. Blocks of cheese, cheese spreads, summer sausage and pepperoni are also available.
Barker Lions Club meetings are held on the first Wednesday of the month at the Lions Community building on Main Street. For more information about the club and/or its projects, email Roar@BarkerLions.org or call 585-480-5437.
