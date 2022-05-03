Lions International became Helen Keller’s Knights of the Blind, taking on sight as its main purpose in 1925. Later hearing became another issue. To that end, Lions clubs provide glasses, hearing aids and the related services for those who need them. The causes have expanded to include diabetes, the environment, hunger and childhood cancer.
To celebrate the service we provide for our communities, April 30 was declared International Induction Day. Barker Lions Club invited other clubs to join them for a celebration. As a result, 10 new members were inducted.
The Barker club welcomed Gretchen Sukdolak, Todd Sukdolak, Tom Harris and returning member Robert Wendler. Wilson inducted two members, Nancy Wood and Vincent Joseph Marranca; and Gasport inducted one new member, Cindy Schmitt.
Past District Governor Jeff Jarvis conducted the ceremony, aided by current District Governor Spencer Vail.
As part of the ceremony, Jarvis gave the history of Lions International starting with its formation in 1917 under the leadership of Melvin Jones.. Each member was given a candle to light from the International Flame. Symbolically, each of the new members will continue to bring light to their communities. Each new member is supported by a sponsor who will stay with them for a year and a day, guiding them and answering their questions.
Members of the Newfane, Lockport, Evans township and Lyndonville Lions clubs also participated in the celebration. Each club has different projects and traditions, and social time after the ceremony gave every Lion a chance to learn about other clubs and meet new friends. Past District Governors Jim Muscoreil, Jim Luckman, Nancy Luckman and Clancy Burkwit participated as well.
Barker Lions Club was pleased to host this event. Club president Scott Ecker said, “It was amazing to realize how many clubs and how many Lions there are in our local area that are able and willing to help those who need it."
Wilson club president Anne Basile added, “This was inspiring. Seeing all those new members in one place, listening to the words of the ceremony, and meeting new friends was wonderful. It was an excellent reminder for all present about the core of our organization and what we do.”
All local clubs have Facebook pages and websites. Host club Barker can be reached at Roar@BarkerLions.org or 716-778-7001 for assistance finding the Lions Club closest to you.
