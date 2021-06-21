BARKER — Barker Lions Club officers for 2021-2022 were installed and various club awards were presented on June 19.
The induction ceremony was conducted by Past District Governor Jeff Jarvis. The officers are: Scott Ecker, president; Dale Corwin, Philip Russell and Abe Sullivan, vice presidents; Wayne Rider, Tom Mallon, Kurt Lutz and Karen Corwin, board members; Margo Sue Bittner, secretary; Jim Bittner, treasurer; Tina Linderman, lion tamer; and Salvador Pagan-Roman, tail twister.
Outgoing club president Tim Leising acknowledged many who helped make the 2020-2021 year a success. Tina Linderman received the Lion of the Year award and Fred Leuer received the Distinguished Lion award. In addition, the group thanked Matt Costello for his 21 years of service as club secretary. Costello regaled the group with fun events from the past and presented the 100% attendance awards.
During the past year, Barker Lions Club supported members of the community by installing and maintaining wheelchair lifts, donating to the food pantry, giving college scholarships and providing school supplies for those who could not afford them. All funds raised through the club's various activities go back to help the community. In 2020-2021, fundraisers included chicken barbecues, various raffles and an art show featuring work by Judy Collins.
This coming year will be the Barker Lions 75th year of serving the community. There will be various events throughout the year culminating in a celebratory dinner. If you have been helped by the Lions, participated in club events or have a fond memory of a member or club activity, email your story to Roar@BarkerLions.org or mail it to Barker Lions Club, P.O. Box 123, Barker, NY 14012.
Membership meetings are held on the first Wednesday of the month from September through June. Each meeting includes dinner and a speaker. For more information about the club and its projects, go to www.BarkerLions.org. To become involved in a club project, speak at a meeting or be a guest at a meeting, call 778-7001 or email Roar@BarkerLions.org.
