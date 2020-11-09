Barker Lions Club readies annual appeal

Members of Barker Lions Club prepared the club's annual appeal mailing during their November meeting last week. The club also announced the winners of the jack o'lantern coloring contest that was a feature of its Halloween outreach to local youths.
The coloring contest winners are: Most creative, Lydia Atwater and Lexi; funniest, Aine Davis; scariest, Shawna Hill, Jayden and Jacob Wahl; most traditional, Kyle Rounds, Jacob Linkowski and Jack Schwab; and Lion’s Choice, Eli Sears, Teagan and Madelyn.
Regarding the annual appeal, the mailing that went out includes a flyer listing the ways Barker Lions Club demonstrates the motto "We Serve" in the Barker community. Among the ways are:
— Providing eye exams and glasses, hearing aids and entry ramps for community members who need but cannot afford them.
— Aiding the Barker Food Pantry.
— Sponsoring a Boy Scout troop, hosting a Halloween event and awarding scholarships to graduating high school seniors.
The club also maintains a lending closet for various medical devices, maintains a building that many community groups use and recognizes volunteers through its Robert Uplinger Award.
All of the money raised from the annual appeal stays in the Barker community to aid those who need it.
To be a volunteer with a club project, visit or speak at a meeting, make a donation or inquire about membership, go to www.BarkerLions.org, email Roar@BarkerLions.org or call (716) 778-7001.
