Barker Lions double their food pantry donation

BARKER — Members of Barker Lions Club have been busy demonstrating their motto, "We Serve," since meetings began again in September.
At the beginning of the pandemic, the club made a donation to the Barker Food Pantry, which was subsequently awarded a matching grant from Lions district MD 20. Barker club president Tim Leising presented the check to Barker Food Pantry representative Dina Potter at the club's Oct. 7 meeting.
Also at the meeting, Electrical Energy LTD representatives Brian Carmer and Mike Dehn talked about the local roots of their company and the global impact it's having with its innovated high voltage amplifiers. They demonstrated the amplifiers, too.
The club has decided that, in lieu of a Halloween party for children at Barker Central School, a tradition since 1947 that isn't possible this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the party will be brought to the Lions building. The club will host a trunk-or-treat gathering in front of the building (treat givers, reserve your space by calling 778-7001 or emailing Roar@BarkerLions.org) and hand out trick-or-treat bags. All participants will need to wear face covering and maintain social distance.
The club is also hosting a coloring contest and students who bring their colored jack o'lantern with them will be eligible for prizes. The coloring sheet is available at the school, and by using the contacts listed above.
Barker Lions Club meetings are held on the first Wednesday of the month at the club's building on Main Street. All community members are welcome to visit a meeting, suggest projects and speakers for the club and take advantage of its medical loan closet.
