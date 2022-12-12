APPLETON — Barker Lions Club had its annual holiday gathering at The Winery at Marjim Manor. President Dale Corwin called the meeting to order and included a moment of silence on Pearl Harbor Day. Lion Karen Corwin and Partner in Service Ann Leuer led the group in singing various Christmas carols.
Lion Matt Costello sponsored Judy Brounsheidel as a new member. Lion Matt served as club secretary for 21 years and has sponsored numerous new members. Past District Governor Jeff Jarvis led the candle ceremony. He included information about the origins of Lions International and explained why Lions are Helen Keller’s Knights of the Blind.
In keeping with the holiday season, club members donated food for the Barker Food Pantry and toiletries for the Town of Niagara Veterans Drive.
Barker Lions Club dinner meetings take place on the first Wednesday of the month. Speakers include representatives of various businesses and organizations throughout Niagara County. The club maintains a medical loan closet for area residents in need, with inventory items including hospital beds, wheelchairs and wheelchair lifts. The club’s next community event is a pancake breakfast, organized jointly with the Barker Central School music department, on Feb. 26.
For more information about the club and its programs email Roar@BarkerLions.org or call 716-778-7001.
