BARKER — Lion Tom Witkowski from the Grand Island Lions Club explained the Brandel Murphy Youth Foundation to the Barker Lions at their January meeting conducted this past Wednesday. Witkowski explained, “Al Brandel was Lions International president. After his term he was given $40,000 to spend however he wished. He and his wife, Maureen Murphy, worked with children in different capacities. They decided to create a fund to help children. The core of the foundation is matching grants. A Lions club finds a way to help children. It applies to Brandel Murphy for up to $2,000 of matching funds.”
Witkowski went on to detail some of the projects funded. They have helped with the family room at the Justice Center on Grand Island, funded playgrounds, and supported a special needs children’s picnic. The newest project, and one of the largest projects undertaken by the foundation, is a children’s room in a Syracuse diabetes center. While children are waiting for their appointments, they will have activities to keep them entertained.
A newer program is the Everyday Hero Fellowship, which recognizes people who have performed miracles in everyday service. It is open to both Lions and non-Lions. For a $300 donation, someone is recognized for their service to the community.
Witkowski concluded by encouraging the club to think of ways to help children in Barker and then apply for a grant. Lions can also check out the website www.BrandelMurphyFoundation.org.
Barker club president Dale Corwin reminded club members about the upcoming pancake breakfast in partnership with the Barker school music department. The breakfast will be served on Feb. 26, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., at the Barker fire hall. The menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, toast, juice and coffee. Tickets are $10 per adult and $7 per child aged 5 to 12 years.
For more information about the breakfast or any other Barker Lions events, call 716-778-7001 or email Roar@BarkerLions.org.
