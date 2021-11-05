Barker Lions kick off annual campaign 

BARKER — In 1927, Helen Keller came to the Lions International Convention and said, “The opportunity I bring you, Lions, is this: To foster and sponsor the work of the American Foundation of the Blind. Will you not help me hasten the day when there shall be no preventable blindness; no little deaf, blind child untaught; no blind man or woman unaided? I appeal to you, Lions, you who have your sight, your hearing; you who are strong and brave and kind. Will you not constitute yourselves Knights of the Blind in this crusade against darkness? I thank you.”
Since that time, Lions have sought to aid those who need. Barker Lions are proud to continue this work. During the past year, Barker Lions have aided members of our community by providing hearing aids, eye exams and glasses for those who cannot afford them. The group also provides wheelchair lifts or ramps for those in the community who need them.
In addition, the club sponsored scholarships for graduating seniors who volunteered in our community, held a Halloween party for elementary school students, sponsored a Boy Scout troop and a Little League team. Lions could also be found volunteering at the local food pantry, for Tour de Cure, and at the Barker Homecoming Parade.
Our outreach into the community includes organizing pancake breakfasts and chicken barbecues. The club often partners with another organization such as the Barker Music Boosters or Foreign Language Club to aid their fundraising activities.
When asked why he is a Lion, current club president Scott Ecker said, “My father was a Lion and I grew up participating in Lions activities. I've seen how many people we have helped over the years and am excited to continue this legacy. In fact, this is my second time as president of the club. When you work with a diverse and dynamic group like the Barker Lions you not only fulfill Helen Keller’s mission but have fun along the way."
Other current officers of the Barker Lions Club are vice presidents Dale Corwin, Phil Russell and Abe Sullivan, secretary Margo Sue Bittner and treasurer Jim Bittner.
The club presently is in the midst of its annual appeal. If you would like to receive a flyer, send an email to Roar@BarkerLions.org or call 716-778-7001. Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 123, Barker, NY 14012
We invite the members of our community to join us by volunteering for one of our projects, visiting or speaking at one of our meetings, making a donation and asking about membership. For more information about our activities, please check our website, www.BarkerLions.org or email Roar@BarkerLions.org.
