Barker Lions learn about BACA

Members of Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA) attended Barker Lions Club's February dinner meeting to explain the history of their organization and their community service. Their chapter covers Niagara, Orleans and Genesee counties and is one of eight chapters across New York state. They are all motorcycle riders whose goal is to create a safer environment for abused children.
“Our goal," explained Redneck, “is to empower kids to not be afraid in the world in which they live.”
When a child is referred to BACA, he or she becomes part of a new family. The members receive extensive training, undergo background checking, and learn how to best help the children.
From their first meeting, the assigned members, or primaries, greet the child at his or her level.
“We’ll get down on our knees. We let the child know we are safe, that we will never lie to them. That is one of our most important creeds: Never lie to a child,” Redneck said.
After a ride on a motorcycle, the child receives their own vest and chooses their biker name.
To best aid a child, BACA accept referrals from various agencies, then gets the child's guardian's permission.
Other requirements include recognizing the fear level of the child and ensuring the abuser does not live in the residence. Once the process starts, BACA members are available at any time to help that child.
“Even at 3 a.m. we will bike to a child’s home and stand guard. We will go to court with them," Redneck said. "When a child is in public and sees someone with a BACA patch, they know that they have found a safe person.”
Redneck and Little Foot related stories of children they have helped. The organization's website, BACAworld.org, has more information and videos from those they have helped.
• • •
In club business, the chicken barbecue committee members announced a chicken dinner sale will be held during the Olcott Lions Polar Bear Swim. A dinner consists of a half-chicken and one side dish; the cost is $10.
Barker Lions get together on the first Wednesday of each month. For more information about the club or its programs, email Roar@BarkerLions.org or call 716-778-7001.
