Barker Lions learn about Hopeful Ways  

BARKER — Pendleton Lion Jim Carlins attended the Barker Lions Club's January meeting to share information about the Hopeful Ways. That organization's mission is to provide medical and humanitarian services and educational opportunities to the people of Nicaragua. Working with the various Lions Clubs in Nicaragua, Western New York Lions go to Nicaragua for week-long missions. Due to Covid and other situations, the last trip was in 2018. Planning has started for a trip whenever things open again.
Hopeful Ways' main focus is operating eye care clinics and organizing eye surgery programs. This partly involves providing eye glasses to those who need them. Shipping takes about six months, so it's an ongoing project. Carlins said sunglasses are needed due to the living conditions there. Another need is for safety glasses, which the organization insists all workers wear when performing certain tasks at the clinics.
Many of the surgeries are for cataracts. Nicaragua Lions organize buses to bring people needing cataract surgery. They arrive, have the surgery, stay overnight and have a follow-up visit. The money raised in New York pays for everything. At times, other, more extensive surgeries are needed. Again, Lions covers the cost of everything.
When vision screening is offered at a Hopeful Ways clinic, about 250 people will be seen in a day. They are provided with an eye exam and glasses.
Carlins relayed that the Hopeful Ways slogan is "Providing Hope, Enriching Lives."
Lions International is known as Helen Keller’s Knights of the Blind, a focus that the membership continues today. Barker Lions were pleased to learn how one group puts this into practice. Club President Scott Ecker thanked Lion Jim for visiting, noting, “Our club has made donations to your organization for years. We were excited to learn more about it.”
Barker Lions meet on the first Wednesday of each month. For more information about the club and its programs, email Roar@BarkerLions.org or call 716-778-7001.
