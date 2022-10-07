BARKER — Newly inducted members Gretchen and Todd Sukdolak have introduced the Barker Lions Club to an important cause. Each December, on National Wreaths Across America Day, the mission to remember, honor and teach is carried out by coordinated wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery and more than 2,500 other locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad. The Sukdolaks participate at Arlington National Cemetery.
Starting with the history of their participation, Gretchen Sukdolak introduced Jeff Orlowski, who with his wife Jill has been active in the cause for many years and invited the Sukdolaks to join them a few years ago. They explained that the initiative involves a company in Maine that creates the wreaths that are sent to every National Veterans Cemetery. The program started in 1992 and has grown by leaps and bounds. Companies volunteer their trucks to take wreaths across the country. In Arlington Cemetery alone, more than 250,000 wreaths are placed. As a volunteer places the wreath, they read the veteran’s name out loud. The backers want to be certain that every deceased veteran is remembered, including those who served in the 1800s. Orlowski pointed out that some veterans may not have family members to honor them, so it is important that someone does.
The Sukdolaks and Orlowskis are part of a Western New York contingent that makes the trip to Arlington Cemetery every year; they now run two of the trucks in Arlington.
Each presenter stressed the importance of the motto “Remember, Honor, Teach.” Remember our fallen U.S. veterans. Honor those who serve. Teach your children the value of freedom.
They also encouraged the Lions to get involved, by sponsoring a wreath and / or participating in a local cemetery. For more information, check out the website wreathsacrossamerica.org.
• • •
For more information about Barker Lions Club, its programs or speakers, email Roar@BarkeLions.org or call 716-778-7001.
