BARKER — Barker Lions Club sponsors a loan closet of medical supplies for those who cannot afford them. Recently, club members got together to reorganize and inventory what is available. In addition to walkers and canes, there are wheelchairs, commodes and shower chairs in a variety of sizes, as well as hospital beds and bed tables. The club also owns a number of wheelchair lifts that can be installed outside residences in the Barker school district. To borrow an item, send an email to Roar@BarkerLions.org.
Barker Lions' medical supply closet reorganized
