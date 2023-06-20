Barker Lions Club held its annual installation dinner at the Somerset Conservation Club. Past District Governor and Barker Lion Jeff Jarvis installed newest club members Kalena Britt and Peggy Lane.
Club president Dale Corwin finished his year by presenting various awards. The Robert J. Uplinger Distinguished Service Award, established in 1993, honors outstanding Lions and non-Lions who perform exemplary service to a club, district or community. Honorees possess the highest examples of Lionistic character, ideals, purpose and service. Past president Fred Leuer received an Uplinger award for his dedication to Lions projects and service to the Somerset community. Past president Kent Wakefield received an Uplinger award for leadership of the club's chicken barbecues, and demonstrating the Lions motto “we Serve” through a kidney donation.
Also receiving plaques were Lion of the Year Tom Harris and Distinguished Lion Abe Sullivan. The President’s award was given to Margo Sue Bittner.
Incoming District Governor Barry Scott inducted the slate of officers for 2023-2024. The slate consists of: Tina Linderman, Lion tamer; Sal Pagan-Roman, tail twister; Scott Reiner, membership chair (membership committee Chris Czelusta, Tom Ware and Kevin Bittner); Bob Wendler and Charlie Carpenter, two-year board members; Tom Mallon and Tom Harris, one-year board members; Margo Sue Bittner, secretary; Jim Bittner, treasurer; Jeff Jarvis, third vice president; Wayne Rider, second vice president; Abe Sullivan, first vice president; and Phil Russell, president.
Following induction, Dale Corwin received his past president's plaque.
Entertainment was by the Ken Ryan Band and astronomer Steve Smith, president of Wilson Lions Club, who led a star show.
The club's next chicken barbecue is slated for July 23; it's a feature of the Town of Somerset bicentennial celebration. Tickets are $15 each; order them by calling 585-480-5437 or emailing Roar@BarkerLions.org.
Monthly dinner meetings of Barker Lions Club will resume in September; they're always on the first Wednesday of the month. New members are always welcome. So are guest speakers, presenting details of a program or project. To inquire further, use the contact information listed above.
