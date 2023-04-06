Barker Lions Club’s April meeting date fell on the first night of Passover this year, so the group of more than 50 people participated in the traditional Seder. Members of Congregation Havurah in Buffalo helped with the program. In addition to learning the history of the holiday, the Lions heard an explanation of the many symbols.
Club board member Tom Mallon, when asked about the program, said it was “interesting. I learned a lot.”
Havurah president Dan Mink said he enjoyed sharing the traditions. “It isn’t often we have the opportunity to reach out to the public like this. It was a fun, exciting evening,” he said.
Other members of Congregation Havurah enjoyed learning about the Lions Club’s projects and focus.
• • •
Tickets are now available for the club’s Mother’s Day chicken dinner sale. Based on suggestions from last year, the menu has been updated. In addition to a chicken half, the club’s secret-recipe baked beans will be served. Caterer Jen DiLorenzo will provide corn bread casserole, which has been a hit at every club meeting. Dessert will be strawberry shortcake. Advance tickets are $15 and are available from club members, by emailing Roar@BarkerLions.org or by calling 585-480-5437.
The next Barker Lions dinner meeting will take place on May 3. For more information about the club, its services or to participate, use the above contact information.
