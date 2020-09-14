Barker poet debuts his third book

BARKER — Like so many others in the country, the pandemic raised havoc with Robert Frost’s spring plans.
The poet had completed his third book of poems and planned to introduce it at a spring open house, but due to the arrival of COVID-19, he had to postpone it.
Last weekend Frost felt it was finally safe to host an open house, so he invited a few friends to a book signing at his Quaker Road home.
The book that he debuted, The Spaces In Between, explores all the spaces in life.
“There is very little black and white in the world,” Frost said. “There’s a lot of gray – the space. There’s a space between when we sleep and when we awaken; when we brush our teeth, then there’s a space. There are spaces in time and physical spaces. There are times which you think are only yours, but everybody has them.”
Frost’s main goal in writing poetry is to make people feel something, he said, whether it’s empathy, joy, sorrow or frustration. And, sometimes anger.
“A hundred different people could get 100 different things out of it. The only emotion I don’t like is pity,” he said.
Frost said he included several favorites in his new book. One is a cast of characters in response to a subway ride from Brooklyn to Manhattan when he visited his son. Another is a poem about a longtime family friend, Gordie Porter, whom he visited on his deathbed.
“It brings me to tears reading it,” Frost said. “A dying man actually made my day.”
The back cover of The Spaces In Between is illustrated by local artist Mark Weld.
Frost and Weld had planned a springtime 2020 exhibit at the Lewiston library, dubbed “Call and Response.” Weld took six of Frost’s poems and created a work of art to go with them. Then Frost took six pieces of Weld’s art work and wrote a poem to go with each one. They are still looking for another venue for their exhibit.
Frost, who is self-published, said he sometimes writes a bit every day, then he may not write again for a month.
He is already half way through his fourth book, he said.
The Spaces In Between is available on Amazon, Kindle or from Frost for $15. To place an order with Frost, mail a check to him at 1172 Quaker Road, Barker, NY 14012, or send an e-mail to mrfrost88@yahoo.com .
