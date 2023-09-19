BARKER — Twenty-five years ago, if anyone told Robert Frost that he’d write five books, his reply would have been, “No way.”
“I never set out to write a book, just jot down a bunch of poems,” Frost said.
Frost always admired John Steinbeck. He wrote his first poem in fourth grade at Barker Central School, and continued through the years to jot down thoughts as they popped into his head.
On Saturday, Frost will introduce and sign copies of his latest book, The Sky at Night, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Winery at Marjim Manor, 7171 Lake Road, Appleton.
Frost’s career began as a newspaper editor, a job he held for six months. Then he put in 22 years at FMC in Middleport and concluded with 16 years as a school counselor at Wilson Middle School, from which he retired.
The Sky at Night is Frost’s fourth book, and he already has his fifth one done.
“I plan to release that one later this year or early next year,” he said. “It will be totally different.”
The beauty of writing poems is there no deadline, Frost observed.
“I just write when I feel like it. Often that’s in the middle of the night,” he said.
Frost’s first book contained 88 poems, the number of keys on a piano. That may have been coincidental, but both he and his wife Marcia play piano, and every book since has contained 88 poems.
Launching a book at Marjim Manor is something new for Frost, who said he has known the owner-operator, Margo Sue Bittner, a long time and wanted to do something different.
“We are looking forward to it,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.