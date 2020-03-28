BARKER — To show love and encouragement to all community members, village leaders are asking residents to decorate the doors and/or windows of their homes and businesses with Barker Raiders or train-themed posters. All households in the Barker school district are invited to participate.
Participants are asked to decorate by April 4 and then from 2 to 6 p.m. take a stroll or drive around the community to see everyone’s houses.
Residents are reminded to practice social distancing and get those creative juices flowing.
