BARKER — To show love and encouragement to all community members, village leaders are asking residents to decorate the doors and/or windows of their homes and businesses with Barker Raiders or train-themed posters. All households in the Barker school district are invited to participate.

Participants are asked to decorate by April 4 and then from 2 to 6 p.m. take a stroll or drive around the community to see everyone’s houses.

Residents are reminded to practice social distancing and get those creative juices flowing.

