Diamonds in the Ruff animal rescue will hold its Baskets in the Barn basket raffle from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Rapids Volunteer Fire Company hall, 7195 Plank Road.
The fundraiser features hundreds of baskets, separate high-end items, a 50/50 raffle, a baked goods sale, merchandise and pizza for sale. Basket raffle tickets are $5/sheet or five sheets for $20. Tickets will be sold until 4 p.m. and winners will be called between 5 and 6 p.m. to pick up their baskets.
Masks are required and social distancing protocols are in place.
