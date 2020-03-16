Sun and clouds mixed. High 48F. Winds light and variable..
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: March 16, 2020 @ 3:04 pm
Lockport, New York
Batavia Downs Gaming and all OTB branches are closing for business indefinitely as of 8 p.m. Monday.
The closures are in accordance with a directive by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, an OTB spokesman announced.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get news, sports, deals and more delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.