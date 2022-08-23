The Barge Canal Optimist Club of Lockport was awarded a matching grant from Optimist International Foundation at the recent Optimist International Convention in Reno, Nevada. The grant will enable the club to expand on its new service project, Project Foster Child, which was designed to ensure that children in foster care in Niagara County have a piece of luggage in which they can safely transport their personal belongings.
Children in foster care regularly move from place to place. Their personal belongings are often transported in garbage bags and are easily lost and misplaced in transit. The feeling of seeing their possessions routinely put into a garbage bag compounds the already difficult transitions made by these children.
“The suitcase for foster children idea was brought before our club a few years ago and at the time we were unable to complete the project. This year it was re-introduced to club members and we were able to make it happen for children at Pinnacle Community Services Casey House,” project chair Audrey Jex said. “Our goal is to continue our suitcase donation for years to come, as needed.”
Barge Canal Optimist Club also partnered with Dr. Erica Gergely, a licensed clinical psychologist who is the “mama” and maker behind The Soothing Snuggler. Gergely donated the special teddy bears, a talking, snuggly friend that can help children learn to calm themselves, to be given along with the suitcases.
“As a psychologist, I’ve worked with hundreds of children, adolescents, and adults who struggle to manage their emotions and who benefit greatly once they learn healthy and effective self-soothe skills,” Gergely said. “Many foster children can benefit from having a furry friend and I am happy to be part of this special project.”
Each suitcase also contains an Optimist Creed bookmark provided by Optimist International President Patsy Garner, and a notecard with words of encouragement from the club.
Barge Canal Optimist Club has been serving the Lockport community for more than 30 years with youth service projects including Just Say No!, Girl Power, Fifth Grade Basketball, a bike safety “rodeo”, internet safety instruction, Project Backpack, Project Warm-A-Kid, Trail Clues and Senior Awards. Community service projects such as Partnership in Patriotism, Tee-Off Against Breast Cancer, Salvation Army Bell Ringing, Birthday Cards for Seniors, and Meals for Lockport CARES are also a part of the club’s outreach. Members of BCOC strive to maintain an upbeat attitude and help empower young people to be the best they can be.
Women interested in learning more about the Barge Canal Optimist Club are invited to call membership chair Laurie Ferris 716-867-3279, email BargeCanalOptimists@gmail.com or visit the Barge Canal Optimist Facebook page.
