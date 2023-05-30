The Barge Canal Optimist Club of Lockport will host the 24th annual Tee Off Against Breast Cancer “For The Love of Clara” on Sunday. The tournament, basket raffle and 50/50 drawing will all take place at Willowbrook Golf Course, 4200 Lake Ave.
The basket raffle is open to the public and will run from 11:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Prizes include a hockey stick autographed by Buffalo Sabre Owen Power, Fundango folding director chairs with a table, Buffalo Bisons tickets, Skullcandy earbuds, an Explore Buffalo family membership, wine tastings, and plenty of gift certificates, gift cards and food, wine and entertainment-themed baskets. Tickets are $10 for one sheet or $20 for three sheets. Prizes can be picked up after 5:30 p.m. at Willowbrook.
“Barge Canal Optimist Club members are thrilled to open our Tee Off Against Breast Cancer basket raffle to the general public. We want everyone to know you don’t have to be a golfer to aid our cause to spread breast cancer awareness,” raffle co-chair Wendy Milliman said.
Proceeds from the Tee Off will benefit the Breast Cancer Network of WNY and the Barge Canal Optimist Club Youth Program Fund.
Donations are still being accepted and there are openings to golf. Registration forms and more information can be found on Facebook at Barge Canal Optimist Club; by calling Wendy Milliman at 716-200-2618 or Laurie Ferris at 716-867-3279; or by emailing BargeCanalOptimists@gmail.com.
