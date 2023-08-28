MEDINA — If there is one thing residents of Orchard Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Center look forward to each week, it is a visit from beautician Jan Heideman.
Heideman, a Lyndonville resident, has done hair at the facility for 50 years, and recently was honored by staff for her years of attending to residents.
“The residents really look forward to her visits,” said activities director Jamie Murphy. “They just love her.”
Heideman came to Orchard Manor when it first opened. She was 19 and newly graduated from Continental Beauty School in Rochester. One lady who came in every week for a manicure said she heard the nursing home was looking for a hairdresser.
“They had opened in June and this was August. I was the only one who applied and they hired me,” Heideman said.
“I’m the oldest employee there now. I plan to work as long as I possibly can. I love my job and I love the people.”
Heideman used to also work at Clover Hill in Albion and Applegate in Medina, but they are now both closed. She still spends a day and a half each at Orchard Manor and Medina Memorial Hospital's North Wing.
“I look forward to her coming every week,” said Orchard Manor resident Sandy Dujenski. “It is a highlight of my week.”
Heideman said she takes care of all the residents' hair care needs, including cuts, coloring and perms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.