GASPORT — Becker Farms and Vizcarra Vineyards are registering teams to “Stomp Out Pediatric Cancer” in observation of Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month. Teams of six people will participate in a relay race to see who can stomp the most juice from fresh, estate-grown Concord grapes at 11 a.m. Sept. 9. A portion of all team and spectator ticket sales goes to the Courage of Carly Fund at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Tickets are $240 for a team of six people. Food and prizes, a 50/50 raffle draw, a live DJ and band, and fall-themed activities on the grounds of Becker Farms/Vizcarra Vineyards are included.
Spectator tickets are $15 each; advance purchase is requested. Becker Farms has donated 200 tickets to the Courage of Carly Fund for use by pediatric cancer patients and their families.
The Courage of Carly Fund supports children with cancer and blood disorders by providing them with fun experiences, financial support and contributions to promising scientific research.
For more details and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.tickettailor.com/events/vizcarrafamilyvineyards/973394.
