Christopher Beney, MD, has been appointed medical director of Express Care, Eastern Niagara Hospital’s urgent care facility on South Transit Road.
Beney, who specializes in internal medicine and pediatrics, has been a member of the ENH medical staff for 22 years. He also is a member of the ENH Board of Directors.
As the medical director at Express Care, Beney will provide medical oversight of urgent care services and monitor evolving trends and best practices in the field.
“Dr. Beney’s established competency in providing primary care for patients of all ages these past two decades will be a perfect fit for this role in our organization,” Anne McCaffrey, ENH president and chief executive officer, said. “We already have excellent experienced providers in place at Express Care, and with Dr. Beney’s leadership, this service can advance to even higher levels of quality care. We are grateful for his willingness to devote his time and expertise to such an important service in our community.”
Beney said he’s looking forward to taking on a new role in local healthcare while maintaining his private practice.
“I consider it a privilege to serve in this capacity in the years ahead,” he said. “Express Care is an important service that meets the health care needs of many physicians and their patients during times when unexpected illnesses, injuries and non-emergent conditions occur.”
Beney, a western New York native, is a graduate of the SUNY Brooklyn School of Medicine. He completed residencies with the University at Buffalo School of Medicine in both internal medicine and pediatrics.
