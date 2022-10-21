MIDDLEPORT — If you’ve passed through the village lately, then you’ve probably noticed the scarecrows set up along the streets. They're the entries in the first-ever "best scarecrow" contest organized by the Middleport Tourism and Beautification Committee.
Thirty-five scarecrows were entered in the contest, 11 by Royalton-Hartland school sports teams as a way to celebrate Homecoming, according to committee member Kellie LePard.
People can vote for their favorite scarecrow in person at the village hall or Royalton Hartland Community Library, or on the committee's Facebook page by liking its photo.
“We wanted to get more community involvement, and have more things to do in the village,” said LePard.
The theme of many of the scarecrows is either Halloween or Roy-Hart. One has an attached face depicting Brian Bobbitt, the village coordinator.
“We like to move the Brian Bobbitt one around to see where people can find it,” LePard said. “It’s like “Where’s Waldo” but instead it's Where’s Brian.”
Cash prizes will be awarded for best scarecrows: $50, first prize; $30, second prize; and $20, third prize. The winners will be determined on Oct. 31.
MATABC earlier this year ran an "adopt a barrel" program in which village residents were invited to plant and maintain the flower barrels that are placed along the village's main streets every growing season. LePard hopes endeavors like these will spur civic interest in the village.
“People are glad that there’s stuff going on ... like our adopt a barrel program, the National Night Out like we did in August, and we brought back the Duck Derby,” LePard said. “We’re excited about bringing more family friendly events for the upcoming months.”
