Raymond Community Church, 6597 Rapids Road, will host "Suicide Loss Survivors' HOPE" at 6 p.m. Tuesdays beginning March 7. The facilitators are trained in Bible-based trauma healing. Using applied scripture and best mental health principals, the group is a "safe space" for members to learn about trauma and its effects, explore loss, release emotional pain that has been carried and build resilience for the future. Space is limited; interested persons are asked to register by Feb. 21. Send an email to Nancy Socha at WINBusiness@gmail.com.

