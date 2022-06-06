Bicycle safety rodeo returning to Day Road Park

All children aged 3 to 12 years are invited to attend the Barge Canal Optimist Club Bicycle Safety Rodeo at Day Road Park, from 6 to 8 p.m. June 13.
Participants should bring their bike and helmet. Once registered for the rodeo, they will be challenged to prove their riding ability and maneuvering skills at six different safety activity stations.
Participants will be scored for their riding skills and awards will be presented to the top riders in each age group.
Completion of the safety course affords all participants the chance to win a new bicycle. Free helmets will be distributed while the supply lasts.
Children can register for the bike safety rodeo any time between 6 and 7:15 p.m. Bicycle winners will be announced at 8 p.m.
The course will be set up in the Day Road Park parking lot near the soccer field center entrance.
Throughout the rodeo, staff from the Niagara County Sheriff's Department will be on hand to provide child car seat safety checks.
The rodeo is returning after a two-year Covid pause. It is co-sponsored by the Town of Lockport Recreation Committee and Oishei Children’s Hospital.
In the event of rain, the rodeo will take place on June 20.
For more information, email bargecanaloptimist@gmail.com or go to https://www.facebook.com/BargeCanalOptimistClubOfLockportNy.
