Bindemann named NCTEC principal

SANBORN — Scott Bindemann has been named principal at Orleans/Niagara BOCES' Niagara Career and Technical Education Center.
Bindemann served as assistant principal at the center from 2014 until 2016, when he took a position in Lancaster Central School District.
“I am glad to be back. I have always very much enjoyed career and technical education," Bindemann said. "As a former teacher, it is really rewarding to see our students here succeed. I know sometimes they don’t have the most positive experience in a traditional classroom and they come here and they become their best selves. ... The real world application and problem solving gives them the skills to succeed in life and get them ready for graduation.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.