Birthday tribute to Susan B. Anthony set for Saturday

Community members are invited to celebrate a major birthday milestone Saturday at Kenan House Gallery, 433 Locust St., from 2 to 5 p.m., as part of The Art of Suffrage exhibition.
Susan B. Anthony, one of the most visible leaders of the early suffrage movement, was born 200 years ago on Feb. 15, 1820. While she dedicated her life to the suffrage movement, she died 14 years before the passage of the 19th Amendment, which gave all American women the right to vote.
Shortly before her death, Anthony was reported to have said to a friend, "To think, I have had more than 60 years of hard struggle for a little liberty and then to die without it seems so cruel."
Anthony was arrested in 1872 for voting illegally in the presidential election. She was tried in federal court, found guilty of criminal charges and fined $100, which she refused to pay.
There is a Lockport connection to the famous trial that gained worldwide attention. The prosecutors, U.S. Attorney Richard Crowley and Assistant U.S. Attorney John E. Pound, were both from Lockport and received their early education at Union School.
John E. Pound later became president of the Lockport Board of Education. An elementary school was named in his honor.
Crowley was Lockport's first city attorney and lived at 305 High St., now known as Lockport Presbyterian Home.
Both men are buried in Glenwood Cemetery.
Of Susan B. Anthony, The Art of Suffrage co-chair Ellen Martin said, "We have much to celebrate and be grateful for this year and we hope the community will help make this a special tribute."
Added co-chair Mary Brennan-Taylor, "Two hundred years ago one of the world's greatest civil rights leaders was born and one hundred years ago, the suffrage movement which she started, was finally realized.
"Please visit the Art of Suffrage Saturday, have some cake and be inspired by the untold stories."
