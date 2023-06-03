The Network of Religious Communities held its annual appreciation awards dinner at M Hotel — Buffalo on June 1. Margo Sue Bittner of Appleton was one of the award recipients.
The NRC is an organization of denominations, faith coordinating bodies, religious organizations and houses of worship located throughout Western New York. The NRC believes “we live in one world and one community with a multitude of religious beliefs and practices that teach us to demonstrate respect and compassion for one another, and to care for our world and the communities in which we live. Because our humanity is deeper than our divisions, we foster communication and increased understanding; facilitate collaboration in response to needs in the wider community; and work together for justice, peace and common good.”
Current president Rasul Kahn noted that the recipients of NRC awards demonstrate compassion, understanding and the desire to do what is right and help others. Publicity for the event encouraged people to support these saints on Earth.
Margo Sue Bittner was nominated by her Temple, Congregation Havurah. President Dan Mink said, “Margo defies all convention. Her steadfastness and dedication to charitable works allow others to benefit greatly, as is evident though her leader position and accolades from the Lions Club. We at Congregation Havurah depend on her and know full well, she has our bests interests at heart. To quote a Sabbath blessing, A woman of valor, who can find? Well, we found her!”
For more information about the Network of Religious Communities, visit www.religiousnet.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.