New York Farm Bureau held its annual Agricultural Summit in Syracuse. The sessions included a management workshop conducted by Mike Carter from Nationwide. This was followed by panel discussions on agricultural careers, support to advance agricultural business and working with politicians.
Mike Carter encouraged those present to take the time to think about their business. Research is important and everyone, no matter what the business, needs to think about where their information comes from and what is their Plan B if the business crashes. Using the acronym PESTEL, Carter specifically suggested business owners think about the Political, Environmental, Sociological, Technological, Economic and Legal aspects of their businesses. Explaining some take home worksheets, he stressed the difference between strategies and tactics. The strategy is the plan; the tactic is the action. Both are needed to make a business successful.
Representatives of John Bowne High School, LaGuardia Community College, Cornell University College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and Cayuga Marketing spoke on training students for agricultural careers. John Bowne and LaGuardia are both in Queens, yet have a huge agricultural component. In addition to classroom work, they are looking for internships to get students out on the farm practicing what they have learned. Cornell and Cayuga both help these students continue their education and continue in the field of agriculture.
State Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard Ball and representatives of Greater Rochester Enterprise, Empire State Forest Production Association and Agri-Mark talked about the various supports and fund opportunities that can be provided to agricultural businesses. All stressed the importance of agriculture to the economic future of New York state and what can be done to support it.
Farmer Jim Bittner of Appleton moderated the final panel. His experience lobbying for agricultural issues and his position as the executive director of the New York State Horticulture Society gave him the experience to work with the state senators who were present. Zellnor Myrie from Queens, John Mannion from the 50th district, George Borello from Chautauqua County and Rachel May representing Central New York presented the various ways agriculture affects their communities.
Myrie pointed out that New York agriculture feeds his community. He has encouraged farmers markets and taken his constituents to farms. Mannion mentioned many issues farmers have brought to him and the education he has received as a result.
Borello stressed the need for farmers to speak up. “People don’t understand that if we don’t support farms, then our food will come from elsewhere,” he said. “We need programs like Nourish New York to help people understand this.”
May pointed out the environmental issues in her district, stressing the need to protect the Finger Lakes.
Bittner asked about what would help farmers get their message across. Each senator took a slightly different approach to these interactions.
May reminded those present to remember that there are a lot of issues in front of each elected official and you need to know what are the important ones in her district. Borello said he always wonders whether a bill is good or bad for the person, the business or the industry. Tell him the personal connection and then the long term effects.
Myrie reminded everyone that, being from Queens, he has no constituents who are farmers. He needs to listen to his constituents, but having the knowledge about each issue will help him do what is right. Mannion suggested that farmers keep track of who supports them and let them know. The more support a legislator gets, the more they can fight for an issue.
The program concluded with a presentation about the annual convention in December and requests for future topics.
