Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.