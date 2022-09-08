The county health department will begin offering bivalent COVID-19 boosters this weekend at the Niagara County Peach Festival.
The Pfizer and Moderna bivalent boosters add Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants to the original formula and bolster previous vaccination protection. The combination vaccines aim to increase cross-protection against multiple variants, according to the health department.
The bivalent boosters can be received as a single booster at least two months after primary or booster vaccination. Moderna’s bivalent is limited to individuals aged 18 years and older. Pfizer’s bivalent can be received by anyone aged 12 and older.
Primary Covid vaccines for individuals 6 months and older, and monovalent boosters for children aged 5 to 11 years, are also available at county clinics.
These clinics have been scheduled in September: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Academy Park, Lewiston; 3 to 6 p.m. Sept. 14 at Cataract Elementary School, Niagara Falls; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 17 and Sept. 18 during the Niagara Celtic Heritage Festival in Lockport.
Advance registration is encouraged but walk-ins are welcome at all clinics. To register, go to https://www.niagaracounty.com/health/Vaccine
