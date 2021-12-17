Blast from the past: Barker Lions' early concerns

The Dec. 11-12 windstorm left many in Western New York without power for an extended period. In going through the files for the Barker Lions Club, I discovered that this was not a new occurrence. In fact, there were many similar issues that concerned the members of the club when it was founded 75 years ago — electricity, telephone service and signage to the village among them.
This is the text of a resolution adopted by the Lions of Club of Barker, New York, on September 16, 1947:
Whereas — Electricity is being supplied to Barker and vicinity exclusively by the Buffalo Niagara Electric Corporation, and,
Whereas — The 25 cycle current, low voltage, and service generally continues very unsatisfactory, and,
Whereas — As a result of low voltage, which too often continues for a long period of time, refrigerators and motors are ruined, 3 being burned out in one small area, Saturday, September 13, 1947, and considerable loss sustained. Now therefore be it:
Resolved — That we the Lion’s Club of Barker in regular session this 16th day of September, as the Buffalo Niagara Electric Corporation to render to this community better and more dependable service and that they establish here a qualified resident service man or men so that the simple but important matter of changing a fuse or pulling a switch, does not take hours, and be it further,
Resolved — That the promised change from 25 to 60 cycle has taken years more than it should, and we ask that such action be taken as may be necessary to complete this change-over as soon as possible, and be it further,
Resolved — That copies of this resolution be filed with the following: Buffalo Niagara Electric Corporation, Public Service Commission, Town Board of Somerset, Village Board of Barker.
This was followed with a news release crediting the executive officers of the Lions Club with taking action. They were: Lon J. McAdam II, president; John Connolly, first vice president; and William Sullivan, secretary.
At the December 2, 1947 meeting, a similar resolution was raised concerning the N.Y. Telephone Company. It stated:
Whereas — The telephone service in this community is rendered by the New York Telephone Company and,
Whereas — For the last several years, said telephone services has been such as to be of little value and in many instances where party liens have attempted to operate with twice or more of their reasonable capacity and in these many instances are of absolutely no value, and
Whereas — There is general complaint of long distance service at times being impossible to get Long Distance because of too few toll lines and,
Whereas — The continuing high cost for such poor service as is rendered by said telephone company thru the many years they have rendered this very unsatisfactory public service. Now therefore be it
Resolved — That we the Barker Lions Club hereby serve notice on the New York Telephone Co. that unless satisfactory assurance is given that a thouroughly (sic) modern efficient service is soon to become a reality, we will take such action as may be necessary to present the matter in the Public Service Commission. And be it further
Resolved — That a copy of this resolution be forwarded to the New York Telephone Company addressed to them at New York City, Buffalo and Lockport.
These resolutions demonstrate the Lions commitment to improving their community, and early an form of one of our current mottos, “Where there is a need, there’s a Lion.”
• • •
Barker Lions Club is celebrating its 75th year; the club was officially chartered on Feb. 4, 1947. The current membership is taking a look back at the club's history throughout the 2021-2022 program year.
Barker Lion Margo Sue Bittner currently serves as the club secretary.
