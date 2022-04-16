American Red Cross of Western New York has slated seven blood drives in Niagara County over the next two weeks. Call 1-800-733-2767 or go to www.redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment at any of these drives:
Wednesday, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Lewiston.
Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Niagara University, Gallagher Center.
April 22, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, Lewiston.
April 25, noon to 5 p.m., Middleport Fire Department.
April 26, 1 to 6 p.m., The Dale Association, Lockport.
April 27, 1 to 6 p.m., Stephen Sikora Post American Legion hall, North Tonawanda.
April 28, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Niagara County Community College.
• • •
ConnectLife has one drive slated in the next two weeks. Call 716-529-4270, email partnersupport@connectlife.org, or go to connectlife.simplybook.me/v2/ to book an appointment any time between 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. April 22 at Fretthold Funeral Home, 1241 Oliver St., North Tonawanda.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.