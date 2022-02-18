American Red Cross of Western New York has slated six blood drives in Niagara County over the next two weeks. Call 1-800-733-2767 or go to www.redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment at any of these sites:
Today, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Seneca Niagara Casino, hotel side, Niagara Falls.
Tuesday, 1 to 6 p.m., The Dale Association / Lockport Senior Centre.
Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wrights Corners Volunteer Fire Company station 1, Lake Avenue.
Feb. 26, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, Niagara Falls.
Feb. 28, 1 to 6 p.m., Middleport Fire Department.
March 1, Gratwick Hose Fire Company, North Tonawanda.
ConnectLife will host a blood drive at its Lockport office, 135 Main St., from 1 to 6 p.m. March 3. Call 716-529-4270, email partnersupport@connectlife.org, or go to connectlife.simplybook.me/v2/ to book an appointment.
