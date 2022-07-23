American Red Cross of Western New York has slated eight blood drives in Niagara County over the next two weeks. Call 1-800-733-2767 or go to www.redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment with any of these sites:
Monday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lockport Family YMCA.
Monday, 1 to 6 p.m., Newfane Town Hall and Community Center.
Monday, 1 to 6 p.m., Christoforo Colombo Society, 2223 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls.
Tuesday, 1 to 6 p.m., The Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport
Wednesday, 1 to 6 p.m., Moose Lodge 617, 204 Main St., Lockport.
July 28, 1 to 6 p.m., Wrights Corners Fire Station 1, 4043 Lake Ave.
July 29, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, 5300 Military Road, Lewiston.
July 30, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., One Church North Tonawanda, 958 Nash Road.
• • •
ConnectLife has five drives slated. Call 716-529-4270, email partnersupport@connectlife.org, or go to connectlife.simplybook.me/v2/ to book an appointment at one of these sites:
Today, 10:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., Sweeney Hose Company #7, 499 Zimmerman St., North Tonawanda (in memory of James F. Lee III).
July 28, 1 to 6 p.m., ConnectLife Lockport office, 135 Main St.
July 29, 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Crosby’s, 4531 Lake Ave., Lockport (ConnectLife bus).
Aug. 4, 1 to 6 p.m., ConnectLife Lockport office, 135 Main St.
Aug. 4, 2 to 4:45 p.m., Gratwick Fire Hose Co. 6, 110 Ward Road, North Tonawanda (Brandon Kupiec Memorial).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.