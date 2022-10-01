American Red Cross of Western New York has slated five blood drives in Niagara County over the next two weeks. Call 1-800-733-2767 or go to www.redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment at any of these drives:
— 12:30 to 6 p.m. Monday at Newfane Town Hall / Community Center, 2737 Main St.
— 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 7 at Lewiston Senior Center, 4361 Lower River Road.
— 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 11 at The Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport.
— 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at First Presbyterian Church, 505 Cayuga St., Lewiston.
— 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Oct. 13, at Lockport Fire Department, 1 Locks Plaza.
• • •
ConnectLife has three drives slated. Call 716-529-4270, email partnersupport@connectlife.org or go to www.connectlifegiveblood.org to set an appointment at any of these drives:
— 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Lockport office, 135 Main St.
— 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 8 at The Bridge Assembly of God church, 9750 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Niagara Falls.
— 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Lockport office, 135 Main St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.