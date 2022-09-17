American Red Cross of Western New York has slated nine blood drives in Niagara County over the next two weeks. Call 1-800-733-2767 or go to www.redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment at any of these drives:
— 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Lockport Family YMCA, 5833 Snyder Drive.
— 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Cristoforo Colombo Society, 2223 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls.
— 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Youngstown Fire Hall, 635 3rd St.
— 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, NYS Department of Transportation garage, 5055 Lockport Junction Road.
— 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Moose Lodge 617, 204 Monroe St., Lockport.
— 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 26, Lewiston Fire Company No. 1, 145 N 6th St.
— 1 to 6 p.m. Sept. 28, Stephen Sikora Post American Legion, 950 Payne Ave., North Tonawanda.
— 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 28, Ransomville Volunteer Fire Company, 2525 Youngstown Lockport Road.
— 1 to 6 p.m. Sept. 30, Fashion Outlets Niagara Falls, 1900 Military Road.
• • •
ConnectLife has two drives slated in the next two weeks. Call 716-529-4270, email partnersupport@connectlife.org or visit www.connectlifegiveblood.org to make an appointment at either of these: 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 26 at Cornerstone Community Federal Credit Union, 6485 South Transit Road; or 1 to 6 p.m. Sept. 29 at ConnectLife's Lockport office, 135 Main St.
