American Red Cross of Western New York has slated two blood drives in Niagara County over the next two weeks, both at The Dale Association, 33 Ontario St. Call 1-800-733-2767 or go to www.redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment. The bloodmobile will be on site from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 15.
ConnectLife has four drives slated in the next two weeks. Call 716-529-4270, email partnersupport@connectlife.org, or visit ConnectLife's new website for blood drive registration: www.connectlifegiveblood.org.
— Aug. 11, 1 to 6 p.m. at the Lockport office, 135 Main St.
— Aug. 13, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Stephanie Moore Verratti Memorial Blood Drive at Lockport Elks Lodge, 6791 N. Canal Road.
— Aug. 18, 1 to 6 p.m. at the Lockport office, 135 Main St.
— Aug. 19, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lewiston office, Niagara River Region Chamber, 895 Center St.
